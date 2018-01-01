Tottenham provide injury update on Aurier & Wanyama ahead of Burnley tie
Cote d'Ivoire international Aurier missed Spurs' Champions League draw with Barcelona on Wednesday at Camp Nou as a result of a groin injury.
The 25-year-old who has only featured in six league appearances for Mauricio Pochettino’s men this season will be hoping to prove his fitness ahead of their clash with the Clarets
The 27-year-old who has only made seven appearances across all competitions this term for Spurs will not play a part in the encounter
“The latest team news sees Serge Aurier [groin] and Mousa Dembele [ankle] both commencing on-field rehabilitation,” read a statement from the club website.
“Victor Wanyama [knee] continues his rehabilitation while Kieran Trippier [groin] continues his individual preventative and conditioning programme.”
