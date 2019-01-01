Tottenham Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule
Tottenham had somewhat of a rollercoaster last season, briefly emerging as frontrunners for the title before a mild capitulation that saw them only secure fourth place on the final day of the campaign.
Star striker Harry Kane was out for a fair chunk of the season, and Mauricio Pochettino experienced yet another trophyless season in north London after they lost the Champions League final to Premier League rivals Liverpool 2-0.
They are expected to make a major push for silverware this season, however, though Pochettino's future at the club still remains uncertain.
They kick off their campaign at home to newly-promoted Aston Villa before their first away trip sees them visit champions Manchester City a week later.
The first North London Derby against Arsenal is not far around the corner on the weekend of August 31 at the Emirates Stadium, with the reverse fixture landing close to the end of the campaign on April 25.
They close out the season away at Crystal Palace, with their final home game against Leicester City a week earlier.
Tottenham's full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.
Tottenham Premier League 2019-20 fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|10/08/2019
|17:30
|Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
|17/08/2019
|15:00
|Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
|24/08/2019
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
|31/08/2019
|15:00
|Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
|14/09/2019
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
|21/09/2019
|15:00
|Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
|28/09/2019
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
|05/10/2019
|15:00
|Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
|19/10/2019
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Watford
|26/10/2019
|15:00
|Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
|02/11/2019
|15:00
|Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
|09/11/2019
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United
|23/11/2019
|15:00
|West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
|30/11/2019
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|03/12/2019
|20:00
|Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
|07/12/2019
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
|14/12/2019
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur
|21/12/2019
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
|26/12/2019
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton
|28/12/2019
|15:00
|Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur
|01/01/2020
|15:00
|Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
|11/01/2020
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
|18/01/2020
|15:00
|Watford v Tottenham Hotspur
|22/01/2020
|19:45
|Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City
|01/02/2020
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
|08/02/2020
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
|22/02/2020
|15:00
|Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
|29/02/2020
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton
|07/03/2020
|15:00
|Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
|14/03/2020
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
|21/03/2020
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
|04/04/2020
|15:00
|Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur
|11/04/2020
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
|18/04/2020
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
|25/04/2020
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
|02/05/2020
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
|09/05/2020
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
|17/05/2020
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur