Tottenham players' anger at Chelsea draw is fantastic, says Mourinho

The Portuguese manager was happy with this side's reaction after they played out a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge

Jose Mourinho believes have had a "complete change of mentality" after seeing that his players were disappointed with Sunday's 0-0 draw with .

The north London side ensured they went back to the top of the Premier League, ahead of on goal difference, as they left Stamford Bridge with a point.

While avoiding defeat at Chelsea would historically be seen as a positive for Spurs, Mourinho was happy to see that his players were irritated in the dressing room after failing to get the better of Frank Lampard's team.

"A draw at Stamford Bridge is usually a positive thing and staying top of the league is also a positive thing," he told Sky Sports.

"But my dressing room isn't happy with that and that is fantastic. It's a complete change of mentality and personality.

"That was a game where we respected them and they respected us. Nobody gambled today or tried to change the direction of the game. Everybody was in a situation of one mistake wins the game, especially in the last 15 minutes."

He continued: "The game did not have many chances. It is a game where we both wanted to win. We respect each other. Nobody gambled.

"They had one shot from distance, we had more in the first half than the second. I think a big game is difficult for both teams."

Mourinho was happy to see his side stay at the top of the table before they turn their attention to Thursday's match against LASK, with a home game against to follow next Sunday.

"We stay top. I like the feeling and I think it is only for 2,000 fans but the feeling of playing the first game with public and being top is a gift for the fans," he added, with fans due to be allowed to return to Premier League matches in in a limited capacity in certain regions from next weekend.

"Not just these 2,000 but what they represent - the universe of Tottenham fans. We are happy. But I don't change my mind. If we are a bit better we win today. It was there to win. To be top is just a nice thing. The next match we need to win."