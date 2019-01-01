Tottenham need time to adapt to Mourinho's 'new ideas' - Lo Celso

The Argentine expects a period of adaptation under the new Spurs boss, who has made a great start to his tenure in north London

It will take time for to fully adjust to Jose Mourinho's "new ideas and tactics", according to Giovani Lo Celso, who says confidence has been raised among the squad after two successive victories.

Spurs parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino on November 21, after a poor run of results left the team languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Pochettino spent over five years at the club, overseeing four consecutive top-four finishes and masterminding a run to the final, but ultimately failed to win a single piece of silverware.

Mourinho was swiftly drafted in as his replacement, returning to management for his first role since being sacked by last December.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is confident the Portuguese tactician's winning mentality and extensive experience at the highest level will help revive Tottenham's fortunes, while perhaps ending the club's long wait for a major trophy.

Mourinho kicked off his reign at Spurs with a 3-2 win away at West Ham on Sunday, which was followed up by a 4-2 triumph over Olympiacos in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Lo Celso, who was left on the bench against the Greek outfit, says that despite Tottenham's impressive performances over the last week, "it will take time" for the squad to adapt to Mourinho's unique philosophy.

"We know that it takes time when you've got a new coaching staff, a new head coach," the loanee told Sky Sports.

"It takes time for the team to take on board all the new ideas - we know they bring with them new ways of working, new methods, new ideas.

"The main thing is this period started with a victory initially and that gives confidence, not only to the players, but also to the coaching staff and manager as well.

"I think it will take time to really take on board the new ideas and tactics, but I think we've started well and that's a positive."

Fellow Argentine Juan Foyth echoed his team-mate's sentiments, revealing that Mourinho has no desire to make any rash changes at the club.

"When he arrived, he said we have to go slow," he said. "We must not change everything quickly. We have to get his idea slow and I think to me and to all the players he tried to give us confidence and see us all happy.

"From the first day he arrived he started to talk with all the players individually and with the squad, and I think that helps."

Article continues below

Lo Celso, who is still looking for his first appearance under Mourinho, added: "It's all about trying to do the best for the team. It's the manager's decision at the end of the day, we're just professional players.

"I'm here first and foremost to improve and grow as a player and an individual and give 100 per cent on the training field and on the pitch. After that, it's down to the manager to decide."

Tottenham are back in Premier League action at home to Bournemouth on Saturday, before a crucial showdown against Manchester United at Old Trafford four days later.