Tottenham lose new signing Lo Celso until end of October following hip injury

The Argentine will be kept waiting for a first start at club level after being forced to remain on the sidelines

midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has been ruled out until late October after suffering a hip injury on international duty.

The 23-year-old was the target of several heavy challenges during 's bruising 0-0 friendly draw against in Los Angeles last week and had to be withdrawn in the 53rd minute.

Charles Aranguiz caught the Spurs loanee with a crude studs-up challenge but Lo Celso later claimed the blow to his ankle was 'nothing to worry about'.

However, he will now miss his country's next game against , as well as Spurs' Premier League games against , , , & Hove Albion, and , their clashes with Olympiacos, and as well as their EFL Cup tie with Colchester United.

He is set to return to training at the end of October, so is unlikely to start in the club's first November fixtures - away games against and Red Star Belgrade - either, meaning Spurs' home league game against may be earmarked by the new signing for a full debut.

Lo Celso, a summer signing from , has made three substitute appearances for his new club so far this season, but has only amassed a total of 44 minutes in the 2-2 draws against and as well as the shock 1-0 defeat to .

Mauricio Pochettino appears to be easing him in slowly, despite the fact that the 22-year-old was a regular fixture for Betis last term, playing 45 times across all competitions for the outfit, scoring 16 goals and recording a further six assists.

The Argentine midfielder adds to his manager's injury woes, particularly in the centre of the park, with fellow new signing Tanguy Ndombele and Eric Dier also sidelined.

Additionally, Kyle Walker-Peters and Juan Foyth have struggled with their own fitness issues, meaning that central midfielder Moussa Sissoko and central defender Davinson Sanchez have been forced to deputise at right-back, further depleting Pochettino's central options.

Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen were both recalled against Arsenal and Pochettino may have no choice but to continue to use the pair against Palace despite the speculation surrounding their futures.