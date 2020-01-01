Tottenham-linked Daka scores in Salzburg win over Altach

The Zambian 21-year-old was in fine form for the Red Bulls once again

Hotspur-linked Patson Daka scored for the second Austrian game running as Salzburg claimed a 4-1 win over Altach on Saturday.

The Zambia international got his name on the scoresheet last week after the Red Bulls started their title defence in fine fashion with a 3-1 win over Wolfsberger away from home.

They started off on a very bad note this time with Andre Ramalho Silva getting a straight red card in just the sixth minute of play. It turned worse for the home team with Johannes Tartarotti giving the visitors the lead in the 33rd minute.

That lead was short-lived however with Daka winning a penalty two minutes later and Dominik Szoboszlai doing the required job of dispatching the spot-kick. Daka then made it 2-1 for Salzburg five minutes to the half-time whistle with the assist coming from Sekou Koita.

The Mali forward would add his name to the scoresheet just two minutes after the restart and Rasmus Kristensen sealed the deal in the 63rd minute.

41’ Daka puts us 2-1 up!!!!!#RBSALT 2-1 pic.twitter.com/MoGcHa5YiK — FC Red Bull Salzburg EN (@FCRBS_en) September 19, 2020

Daka was on for 73 minutes, having a total of six shots (three on target, three off-target), 40 touches, 10 accurate passes from 18 (56%) and winning six out of 10 total duels, with German Nigerian striker Karim Adeyemi replacing him.

The 21-year-old has been rumoured to draw the interest of Spurs and has been compared with former Salzburg player Erling Haaland who left the Red Bull Arena to join in January. Since then, Daka has taken on the bulk of the goalscoring responsibilities and was involved in 39 goals (27 goals, 12 assists) in 45 competitive outings last term.

There were a host of Africans to feature for Salzburg. Another Zambian in Enock Mwepu played the entire match in midfield while midfielder Majeed Ashimeru came on for Masaya Okugawa in the 77th minute. Mali midfielder Mohamed Camara was replaced by Antoine Bernede in the 64th minute while Mergim Berisha took Koita's place and defender Jerome Onguene replaced Szoboszlai, all in the same minute.

Salzburg’s next assignment comes against Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv in the qualifiers on Tuesday.