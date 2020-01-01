Toko Ekambi reacts to Champions League debut and Lyon win

The Cameroon International made his bow in the European elite competition on Wednesday night

Karl Toko Ekambi was delighted to make his debut in the after overcame Cristiano Ronaldo-led to a 1-0 round of 16 first leg win.

The 27-year old Cameroonian - on loan from , started alongside Moussa Dembele and Houssem Aouar in attack, but it was Lucas Tousart that ensured Les Gones had the narrow advantage heading into the return leg in Turin in three weeks time.

Toko Ekambi was replaced by Martin Terrier after 66 minutes.

"Yesterday was my first game of Champions League," he posted on Instagram.

"Congratulations to the Olympique Lyonnais team for the victory and thank you to everyone who has always supported me.

"It’s a dream come true."

Toko Ekambi will focus attention on the Derby Rhone-Alpes where Lyon tackle in next.