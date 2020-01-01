TMJ signals Safawi's return in 2021, excited for Danial, eyes possible moves for Angking and Sumareh

The JDT owner is sure that Safawi Rasid will return to club next season as well as other player transfer updates for the Super League champions.

The move to to be with Portimonense SC on loan for a season was thought to be the springboard for Safawi Rasid to embark on a long and successful journey into European football but that plans will have to be put on the backburner for now.

Still yet to feature in any form for the Portuguese side in league or cup competitions, although Safawi has thus far made the bench in the last four consecutive matches. While there are still plenty of matches left to play in the Primeira Liga, it looks like a decision has been made to cut short his time with Portimonense.

This was confirmed by HRH Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (TMJ) during the television program Bola @ Mamak where he revealed that the 23-year-old will be part of the JDT squad for the 2021 season as well as images emerged that the Portimonense squad may have already said their farewells to Safawi.

More teams

"I think Safawi will return, so he will be with JDT for the 2021 season, 100%.......So in all probability, I might have Safawi, Sumareh and Ariff on the right with Cabrera, Ramadhan and Akhyar on the left - which isn't too shabby!," mentioned TMJ when asked about the squad planning for the new season of Malaysian football.

No proper explanation has been offered as to why this decision to cut short the loan has been made and it will be a huge disappointment to many local fans who wants to see Safawi make a name for himself among the elite of world football.

It could well stem from the fact that Safawi hasn't got an opportunity to feature yet be that because he is still adapting to the team and the environment or perhaps even because the current coach Paulo Sergio upon closer inspection, does not feel that the player is up to his requirement.

In the same program, TMJ also went on to praise new signing Danial Amier, revealing that the club has coveted the central midfielder for awhile now. However that does not mean that the Southern Tigers are completely satisfied with their midfield options with Major League Soccer player, Issac Angking also on the radar.

"Danial is a young player with a lot of talent who I’m really excited to see in JDT. Of course all players need time, some more than others and he will get that. Isaac Anking who has contacted us and we are looking to see if he can fit into the team because we have a lot of players in that position," added TMJ.

Article continues below

Malaysian international Mohamadou Sumareh is another player that is of interest to JDT but a discussion will have to be had with over the current Police Tero FC player after the manner in which the Gambian-born departed from Pahang left a sour taste with the management as TMJ intent to keep relationship cordial with their neighbours.

Having earlier announced the signing of Camilo Sanvezzo, the player has since decided to stay put in which forced JDT to look for a replacement and TMJ indicated that they are close to agreeing a deal with a 28-year-old Argentine striker.

Thinking even into the 2022 season, TMJ shared that the possibility of Endrick dos Santos qualifying for a Malaysian citizenship will also make the midfielder a probable signing for the 7-time Malaysia Super League champions.