Atouba always scared me – Ex-Hamburger SV defender Van Buyten

The 41-year-old recollected his experience with the former Cameroon international during their playing time at HSV

Former and Hamburger SV defender Daniel van Buyten admitted he was always scared of his former teammate Timothee Atouba at HSV with his ‘tricks and dances’.

The pair played together at the Volksparkstadion for one year and won the Uefa Intertoto Cup in 2005 before Van Buyten left for Bayern Munich a year later.

The 41-year-old former international has spoken of the mesmerising displays by his ex-teammate at HSV.

"Atouba has always scared me, you always knew he was doing his samba tricks and dances," he told Hamburg Abendblatt.

"He always assured me that I should not worry, and he was right, it always worked."

Atouba, who played as a left-back, spent four years with the Dinosaur before moving to in 2009.

The former international and Hotspur defender last played for Spanish side Las Palmas in 2014 before he retired.