Timbe: Reading FC seal signing of Kenya winger from Beijing Renhe

The Harambee Stars player has officially signed for the Royals from the Chinese top-flight side on a short-term loan deal

Kenyan international Ayub Timbe has sealed a transfer move to English Championship side Reading FC from Chinese outfit Beijing Renhe.

The Royals have confirmed the signing of the Harambee Stars winger, who has been training with Mark Bowen’s first team on the Hogwood Park pitches in recent weeks and has impressed to earn a loan move which will end in June 2020.



The Royals manager Bowen told the club’s official website on signing Timbe: “He is a precocious talent with real speed that means he can hurt the opposition in good areas of the field.

“We’ve had a look at him in training over recent weeks and he’s shown good qualities. He’s catching up on his fitness a little bit with the Chinese league being out of season at the moment, but I think he can be a real asset to us and I’m delighted to have him here.”

The forward was born in Nairobi but also holds Belgian nationality; he learned his trade at from the age of 13 and continued his footballing education in the youth ranks of Beerschot AC before signing professional terms at in 2010.



At Genk, he played alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Christian Benteke and scored his first goal in a qualifying clash against FC Luzern in August 2012.

Timbe went on loan to Lierse in 2014 and made the move permanent two years later, before taking up a new challenge with a transfer to the Chinese capital and Beijing Renhe in 2017.



In the Far East, he was in fine form in front of goal, reaching double figures during his spells at Renhe and on loan with Heilongjiang FC in .

Timbe made his international debut against in October 2012, coming off the bench to play alongside captain Victor Wanyama.

He registered his first international goal with a superb free-kick against Comoros in an African Cup of Nations qualifier in 2015 and he has scored three more wearing his country’s colours – finding the net against Mauritius, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zambia.

Timbe becomes the second Kenyan player after Wanyama to play in . Wanyama is currently turning out for Hotspur in the Premier League.