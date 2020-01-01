Timbe: Kenya winger doubtful for Reading against Leeds United

The Royals manager reveals the Kenyan winger will have to be assessed ahead of their league match away in Elland Road

Kenyan international Ayub Timbe could miss Reading's away game against in the Championship.

Timbe, who signed for the Royals on a short-term deal from the Chinese side Beijing Renhe, made his debut for the club after coming on as a second-half substitute in a 3-0 away win against last time out.

However, a chance to earn a start for the club this weekend is now hanging in the balance after manager Mark Bowen confirmed the winger had missed a couple of training sessions in the week, owing to a stomach upset and could miss the trip to Elland Road.

“We’ve had a slight issue with [Timbe], who has a stomach upset and hasn’t been with us at the training ground for the past couple of days, so we’ll see how he is on Friday,” Bowen is quoted by the club’s official website.

Bowen also confirmed there is no immediate return for the longer-term absentees, but some of the knocks and niggles have been cleared up – including Jordan Obita’s ankle knock and Pele’s groin issue.

“Pele has come through and had a few decent training sessions, and Jordan Obita too, so that’s good news as far I’m far as I’m concerned.

“It creates a problem – but it’s a nice problem! It means more bodies for me to choose from. We’re going into the weekend with people coming back from short-term injuries.

“We’ve got a few longer-term ones like Chris Gunter, Lucas João and Matt Miazga who will be a while before they’re back, so to an extent, I put them out of my head when it comes to thinking about the game.

“But the ones who are back will be welcomed back, and will give me selection problems.”

Reading are lying 15th on the table with 42 points while Leeds United are second on 59 points.