Tielemans quizzed on replacing Wijnaldum at Liverpool as Leicester star generates transfer talk

Leicester star Youri Tielemans has been quizzed on the speculation suggesting that he could be targeted by Liverpool as a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Reds find themselves one midfielder light after seeing the Netherlands international leave for Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent at the end of his contract.

Jurgen Klopp still has plenty of alternative options available to him, but there has been talk of a raid being launched on Premier League rivals Leicester for a classy Belgian that boasts useful experience of life in English football.

What has been said?

Asked about the Anfield rumours and whether he could fill Wijnaldum's boots, Tielemans told reporters: "That's really none of my business right now. Let the journalists speak. They undoubtedly have a lot to do with that.

"But I don't care about that. All I can do is make sure that I am as good as possible on the pitch."

Could Tielemans leave Leicester?

The talented 24-year-old still has two years left to run on his deal at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester are making efforts to put an extension in place, with their FA Cup-winning hero becoming a talismanic part of Brendan Rodgers' plans.

Big-money bids would test the Foxes' resolve, but there are no offers on the table at present.

For as long as that remains the case, Tielemans says he will remain fully focused on international duty at this summer's European Championship.

He added on his future: "I don't think about it. I am focusing on the Euros.

"I don't listen to transfer rumours. No matter how much I am valued, it doesn't change anything for me. I just want to make the best Euros I can."

