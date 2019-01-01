Thomas Partey’s Atletico Madrid held at home by Valencia

Los Rojiblancos missed the chance to go joint top of the standings with a stalemate against Los Che

Thomas Partey’s failed to gather maximum points in on Saturday as they were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with at Wanda Metropolitano.

Los Rojiblancos headed into the international break with a goalless stalemate at Valladolid. There was an urgent need to close the gap on leaders , who had won earlier in the day at .

The hosts took the lead through Diego Costa from the penalty spot, but before then Partey was given a yellow card for a harsh tackle on Maxi Gomez. It was the Ghanaian midfielder’s third booking in the Spanish top-flight this term.

Victory looked likely for Diego Simeone’s side until Dani Parejo equalised eight minutes from time.

Valencia’s Lee Kangin received a straight red card after a VAR review for a dangerous foul on Santiago Arias in the dying minutes of the match, but it did nothing to alter the 1-1 scoreline.

Partey was substituted in the 54th minute for Thomas Lemar and had 46 touches, 33 passes at an accuracy of 80.5%.

Atletico next face at home in Group D of the on Tuesday.