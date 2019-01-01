Thomas Partey: Robbers raid Atletico Madrid midfielder's house

The Ghana international is the latest football star to fall victim of robbery in Spain

Thomas Partey's house in Madrid was raided by robbers while he was away with Atletico in .

According to reports, the robbery took place on Monday night when the midfielder was with his teammates in Moscow ahead of their outing against .

Partey's maid was said to be in the house but was not harmed as the thieves stole his belongings including jewellery.

The 26-year-old is not the first African star to be robbed in as his compatriot Kevin-Prince Boateng's residence was burgled earlier this year during his stint in Barcelona.

Prior to the incident, Partey delivered an outstanding performance in the goalless Madrid Derby on Saturday and he kept his place in 's starting XI at RZD Arena on Tuesday.