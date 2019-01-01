Thomas Dennerby beaten to African Women’s Coach award by Desiree Ellis

The Banyana Banyana tactician beat his Nigerian counterpart to the award reserved for the best coach in women football in Africa

South Africa women national team coach Desiree Ellis has been named African Women’s Coach of the Year 2018, defeating Nigeria's Thomas Dennerby and Cameroon's Joseph Brian Ndoko to the award.

Desiree Ellis is African Women’s Coach of the Year 2018 #AiteoCAFAwards18 pic.twitter.com/d7cIF66cT8 — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 8, 2019



Ellis won the award on the back of an impressive year with the Banyana Banyana.

She led the team to COSAFA Cup triumph and grabbed a historic 2019 World Cup slot after her side finished runners-up to Dennerby's Super Falcons at last year's African Women Nations Cup in Ghana.

Dennerby, despite helping Nigeria continue her dominance in Africa by lifting a record ninth Awcon trophy in December, was beaten to the most prestigious award by the former South African international.