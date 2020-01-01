'This team is going places' - Solskjaer bullish over Man Utd future

The Red Devils boss remains focused on the club and not his own position at the helm

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has deflected questions about his long-term future at the club, instead insisting that "this team is going places".

The Norwegian club legend is contracted at Old Trafford until 2022 with the Red Devils yet to give any indication of whether they intend to stick with Solskjaer beyond that.

United's results so far this season have been mixed with Solskjaer's side winning just four of their first eight Premier League games to currently sit 13th.

With question marks lingering over Solskjaer's future at the helm, the former Molde and boss was quick to focus instead on the bright future he believes lies ahead for the club.

"We live in a results business and all I want is for Man United to improve as a team and as a club," Solskjaer said on Saturday.

“I have very good dialogue with the club all of the time. You have to think long-term and short-term – and I would never ever think that this is my chance to prove a point and that it's all about me. That's not what it's about here. Every decision I make is for the good of Manchester United.

“For me, it's about results and if we keep improving we have a very good opportunity because this team and this squad is going places."

Despite their current Premier League position, the Red Devils have won three of their last five games in the competition, with Solskjaer confident they have turned a corner after a slow start.

"Teams that win the league put good runs together, consistent ones. I know this season is more uncertain, but if you look at the last 40 games with this team, we win two draw one, win two lose one. So we are getting consistent," he said.

"Look at the stats since we got the latest transfers and since Bruno came in. Since the game, only have taken more points, so we are getting there. We are getting better and better.

"We did not start the League campaign on a par with everyone else because of Europe and a pre-season we didn’t have. Now we are showing what we’re capable of. If we carry on improving and keep the mindset, I am very sure we will move up.

"This season is very unpredictable and the main thing is to keep right mindset. You can forgive any mistake as long as you have the right mindset and approach - and I feel we are getting there."