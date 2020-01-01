'This process is not accepted' - FC Utrecht set to challenge Eredivisie ruling after missing out on Europa League

The club will miss out on a European spot as a result of the decision to end the season

FC Utrecht have announced that the club will take legal action after being denied a European place as a result of the decision to end the Eredivisie season.

With Friday's statement that the Dutch season is officially over, Utrecht have been left on the outside looking in when it comes to a place.

The league confirmed on Friday that , and Willem II will head into the Europa League, while AZ Alkmaar and have booked spots.

FC Utrecht could have earned a Europa League berth by winning the KNVB Cup final against Feyenoord, but that match was cancelled along with the rest of the Dutch season. As a result, FC Utrecht will miss out on European football next season, but the club has indicated that it will challenge the decision.

"FC Utrecht does not accept the intended decision to distribute the European places," the club said in a statement. "FC Utrecht does not hesitate to challenge the decision not to award a place to us before a sports tribunal and UEFA.

"After written correspondence earlier today, the KNVB announced via a conference call that the European place will be allocated to numbers 1 to 5 in the current Eredivisie rankings.

"It is unacceptable for FC Utrecht that the cup competition, for which the final has not been played, is completely ignored and does not count in the consideration of which club is entitled to a European ticket on sporting grounds.

"The Europa League group stage ticket will be awarded to Feyenoord without any explanation based on the league table. FC Utrecht is just as entitled to this ticket as fellow cup finalist Feyenoord (and even more entitled because it has won a cup match more than Feyenoord), which is not included in the presentation of the decisions today."

Additionally, FC Utrecht finished three points behind Willem II, who were given the fifth and final European spot despite playing one more match than the sixth-placed side. FC Utrecht finished the season with a far superior goal differential despite playing one fewer match, further adding to the club's frustrations.

"Based on the rankings, FC Utrecht is also shorted. We are at position six of the Eredivisie at the end of the competition, but the club has played a match less than Willem II," the club said

"In the explanation, the KNVB has not spoken a word about the fact that FC Utrecht has played a match less than Willem II and would overtake the Tilburg team in the rankings if they win.

"In that case, FC Utrecht would have the same number of points, but a much better goal difference, more goals scored and a better mutual result.

"According to FC Utrecht, the decision to shift the European place from the cup to the competition is not based on sporting grounds and cannot be justified in any other way. This is the main prize for another competition. The highest prize of the cup competition, which only two clubs are entitled to, cannot therefore simply be shifted according to regulations.

"In fact, during the call, the KNVB announced that shifting the place for the group stage of the Europa League from cup to competition may mean that UEFA will not allow the place.

"The decision-making of the professional football board (the lack of transparency and objectivity) is therefore very much against FC Utrecht. This process is not accepted by the club.

"FC Utrecht is convinced that the club is entitled to a place in European football on sporting grounds, because of the place in the cup final and because of the current Eredivisie ranking, where, with a game less played, we have better mutual results than compared to Willem II.

"There is no doubt that FC Utrecht deserves a European ticket based on the current season's sporting achievements."

By contrast, senior figures at Willem II welcomed the decision and congratulated the KNVB on their decision making.

Director Martin van Geel said: "It is a good thing that the KNVB made some hard decisions. Clubs have clarity now. We are appropriately proud. This is the icing on the cake of a very good season for us. We are happy with this outcome, but we also empathise with the clubs who experience unpleasant consequences.

Technical director Joris Mathijsen added: "Of course we would have preferred to finish the season, but the health of all people is way more important. The remaining fact is that we deserve to be in fifth place, after great victories against Ajax, AZ and PSV, among others."

Van Geel also revealed the KNVB has asked the clubs who will be playing in Europe to donate 25 per cent of their prize money to the other Eredivisie teams.