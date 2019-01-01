'This Man Utd will fight to the end' - Neville hails change in attitude at Old Trafford

The ex-Red Devils defender believes the club's summer signings and recent academy graduates have helped introduce a new culture at the club

's summer signings have helped ensure a change in attitude at the club, according to former player Phil Neville.

Neville has hailed the impact of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's new arrivals, with defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire having starred as United eased past 4-0 on the opening day of the season while fellow summer signing Daniel James coming off the bench to score the final goal on his Premier League debut.

Maguire picked up the Man of the Match award, with Wan-Bissaka crucial in helping his side keep a clean sheet.

"It’s early days," said Neville in an interview with Sky Sports. "From what I’ve seen in pre-season, it's been a real together, unified team.

"I’ve seen a team that play a certain way with a certain system. There’s been a shift in culture in terms of the players they’ve brought in.

"The signings that Ole has made, and with the likes of (Mason) Greenwood, (Angel) Gomes and (Tahith) Chong coming into the squad, the bare minimum is that we’re going to see a Man United team that are going to fight to the end.

"The best moment for me on Sunday was when Daniel James scored that goal," added Neville. "The emotion on his face and what it meant to him.

"I think Manchester United should mean something to you."

The women's head coach was also impressed with Scott McTominay's display in Sunday's victory over Chelsea, and argued that the international epitomises what it means to play for the club.

The 22-year-old started the move that led to James' goal, and formed a strong relationship with midfield partner Paul Pogba as Solskjaer's side swept aside Frank Lampard's team.

"There are probably more skilful players, and players with better reputations than McTominay, but if you’re talking about character and resilience, that lad has gone through it all to get to where he wants to be.

"And that’s through sheer hard work, dedication and training, doing extra.

"It’s no coincidence that Jose Mourinho picked him in the biggest games against Chelsea and , and Ole’s doing the same now. And there’s nothing better. A level-headed young lad who is working his socks off.

"The fundamental basis of any successful person is hard work, and Scott McTominay is doing that in abundance."