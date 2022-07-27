'This is history' - England Women have achieved goal to 'inspire the nation' after reaching Euros final, says Wiegman

The Lionesses are into their first major final since 2009, and their head coach couldn't be more proud

England manager Sarina Wiegman feels that her troops have created "history" after reaching the Euro 2022 final while achieving their pre-tournament goal to "inspire the nation". The Lionesses outclassed Sweden 4-0 at Bramall Lane to reach their first major final since 2009.

Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby were on target for the hosts to cap off a stunning victory against the second-ranked side in the world.

What did Sarina Weigman say about her triumphant Lionesses?

Wiegman was ecstatic after the win as England will now have a shot at the European Championship trophy against either Germany or France on July 31 at Wembley. She thinks that the convincing victory at such a crucial stage of the tournament will not only be an inspiration to the country but also a statement to their main rivals.

"We said before the tournament and throughout that, we want to inspire the nation, I think that's what we're doing and making a difference. The whole country is proud of us and even more girls and boys will want to play football," she stated after the win.

"We have confidence in this team, our players stay calm and stick with the plan. We spoke about scenarios and sometimes things go well and sometimes things don't. We can count on each other and our task and then come back into the team. "You [asked] are you ready to write history. This is history."

England extended their unbeaten run to 19 games under Wiegman with their triumph over Sweden.

"When you come in, you hope things will go well and you connect with the staff, the FA and then the players and it all works," she added.

"From the beginning, there was a click and you can tell. It takes hard work too, but you feel the energy and people believe in how we want to work. We ask players how they feel and their experience.

"The results have been good and very nice. We made it to the final but we know how tight the game against Spain was. It's nice and I hope we can do it even better on Sunday."

Wiegman hails Russo's 'courage'

Substitute Russo's individual brilliance came to the forefront for England's third goal. Her initial shot was saved by Sweden's keeper Hedvig Lindahl. But she latched on to the rebound and produced an instinctive back heel which nutmegged the keeper to score one of the finest goals of the tournament.

"She came on and impacted the game again very well. She had so much courage to do such an unpredictable and phenomenal thing like that. It was nice to watch, then it was 3-0 and we wanted to finish the game," Wiegman said of Russo's contribution.

Russo's performance has given the manager a selection headache and she hinted that the player might get to start in the final.

"She could start, but I think the starting team that has started has done well too. We'll see how we go from here," said the Dutch tactician.