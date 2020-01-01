'Thiago Silva will bring experience & leadership to Chelsea' - Giroud backs ex-PSG star to 'adapt very quickly' to the Premier League

The Frenchman is confident that the Brazilian defender's presence will increase the Blues' chances of fighting for the title in 2020-21

Olivier Giroud has backed Thiago Silva to "adapt very quickly" to the Premier League, while insisting the ex- star will bring experience and "leadership" to .

Silva's eight-year spell at PSG came to an end when his contract expired following August's final.

The 35-year-old played the full 90 minutes of the 1-0 defeat to in Europe's showpiece event, as the French champions narrowly missed out on a first-ever continental crown.

However, the international still left Parc des Princes with his head held high, having won a total of 23 trophies during his time the club, including seven titles.

Silva received offers from a number of top clubs upon his departure, but Chelsea ultimately won the race for his signature, and handed him a one-year contract with the option to extend by an extra season.

Some supporters and experts have suggested that the veteran centre-back's best years are now behind him, and that he will struggle to adjust to the rigorous demands of English football.

However, Giroud is certain that Silva still has plenty to offer at the highest level, and thinks he will prove to be a valuable role model in the dressing room for the club's next generation to look up to.

"He can bring his experience, his background and his leadership. I think the coach took him for that. We have a lot of young players," The Blues striker told a press conference while away on international duty with .

"He still has his qualities, of course, even if like me he is getting a little older, but I'm sure he will bring us a lot.

"He is going to discover a new league and I am sure he will adapt very quickly. We have a lot of ambitions this year with the recruitment and I hope we can join the race for the title."

Chelsea have already signed five new players this summer including Silva, with the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell also joining up with Lampard's squad in west London.

Werner's presence could see Giroud's place in the team come under threat, but the 33-year-old is determined to "fight" for his spot next season.

The France international believes his impressive form post-lockdown holds him on good stead to continue playing regularly, and that he can still offer the Blues a different dimension up front.

"Everyone knows I was close to leaving Chelsea last winter," he said.

"I took my chance after the transfer window. It was a big victory for me and a big challenge.

"I am confident for the coming year which will be good and busy at Chelsea. In every big club, there is competition. It motivates me. I still want to fight for my place.

"I am not naive. The club recruited Timo Werner to play, but we don't have the same profile. If it had been a striker with the same profile, I would have been more worried."

Pressed on how he has found working under Lampard at Stamford Bridge, Giroud responded: "Our relationship has evolved. During the period when we were looking for a solution for me to leave Chelsea, I got to know him. We had a few face-to-face meetings. It was positive.

"He also got to know me a little bit better. He gave me my chance after confinement. He knows my values and my professionalism.

"I have a good relationship with him, but he won't make me play every game. I must continue to perform well in training by showing him my desire to be in the starting XI."

Giroud is currently preparing for UEFA Nation's League fixtures against and France with the rest of Didier Deschamps' Les Bleus squad, and has been impressed by Eduardo Camavinga in training.

The Chelsea star said of the teenager: "Eduardo impresses the team with his maturity, off or on the pitch. I had seen a few matches of him with Stade Rennais, so I'm not surprised.

"He is very comfortable, he is a very very promising player, so young, 17 years old! When he arrived at the castle (Clairefontaine), I met a smiling, natural, spontaneous boy.

"I think it's the start of a very long adventure for him in the France team."