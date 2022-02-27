Thiago in tears on bench after Liverpool midfielder ruled out of Carabao Cup final vs Chelsea due to injury in the warm-up
By Peter McVitie
Getty Images
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara was left on tears on Sunday when he was forced to miss the Carabao Cup final clash against Chelsea.
The midfielder had been named in the starting XI but suffered an injury in the warm-up to the game.
He was subsequently ruled out and replaced by Naby Keita. The Spain international was then seen crying on the bench due to his disappointment.
More to follow