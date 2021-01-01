'They told me I'd score' - Werner reveals team-mates' prediction as he ends Chelsea goal drought

The Germany international had not scored in 14 games for club or country before his winner at London Stadium

Timo Werner says Chelsea team-mates Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham predicted he would score after the German ended his 12-game goal drought with the winner at West Ham.

The Germany international converted Ben Chilwell’s low cross in the first half at London Stadium as Thomas Tuchel's side secured a vital win that puts them three points clear of the Hammers in fourth place.

It was Werner’s ninth goal in all competitions for Chelsea this season but his first since a 2-0 win over Newcastle in February, with the striker celebrating by pointing to Hudson-Odoi and Abraham on the substitutes' bench.

What did Werner say?

Speaking to Sky Sports , the former RB Leipzig striker said: "I’m very happy that we won this game. It’s a big win for us in the race for the top four. It’s the best feeling after winning a game to score a goal. It was really important for me and for the whole team. It’s great to be back on the scoresheet.

Explaining his celebration, Werner added: "Callum [Hudson-Odoi] said to me I’ll score today, and 30 seconds later Tammy [Abraham] came to me and said I’d score today. They told me to point to them when I score.”

It could have been even better for Werner but he somehow fired the ball wide from close range after Mason Mount’s shot was parried into his path early in the second half.

The forward, however, was not too downbeat about the miss, saying: "The second chance I have to score, but I have to come back slowly. One goal is enough. Two goals might be too much for the beginning!”

Werner arrived in England with high expectations having struck 34 goals in 45 appearances for Leipzig last season.

His current tally of 11 from 44 appearances represents something of a disappointment in comparison, though his nine assists means he has been directly involved in more goals than any Blues player in all competitions so far.

"This season it’s not only the confidence, maybe it’s also luck,” said Werner, reflecting on his performances for the Stamford Bridge club so far. “Last year the ball always went in, this year it’s different. I’m confident that the chances like my second one will also go in in the next weeks and months.”

The bigger picture

After a week dominated by the aborted European Super League and the ensuing furious fallout, Chelsea will be delighted to make some positive headlines on the pitch.

Tuchel’s side, who were held to a goalless draw by Brighton in midweek, are now in pole position in the race for fourth place and are just one point behind third-placed Leicester, alberit having played a game more.

With a vital win in the bag attention will now turn to next week’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid.

"The draw against Brighton was tough for us because we wanted to get the win before the West Ham game,” said Werner.

“Now we have this gap to West Ham. It was really important ahead of a big game on Tuesday, when we play against Real Madrid."

