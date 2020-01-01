'They are the best team in the world' - Barcelona legend Eto'o makes El Classico prediction

The four-time African Player of the Year is confident of his former side's triumph ahead of Sunday's clash at Santiago Bernabeu

Samuel Eto'o has tipped to defeat in Sunday's El Classico fixture.

The Spanish giants will square up in Madrid with the hopes of boosting their chances of winning this season.

Quique Setien's side currently sit at the summit of the Spanish top-flight table, two points ahead of the Blancos who did not win their last three games across all competitions.

In his analysis, Eto'o acknowledged the quality in Barcelona's squad as a factor that will determine the encounter with Real Madrid missing summer-signing Eden Hazard due to injury.

"One thing is very, Barcelona are going to beat Real Madrid because at the moment, they are the best team in the world," Eto'o told Goal.

"We are without [Luiz] Suarez at the moment but we have a depth of quality in the team that can help us get the result at Santiago Bernabeu."

On Wednesday, Zinedine Zidane's men suffered a blow in the after conceding a 2-1 loss at home to in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash.

Despite the result, the legend is expecting an improved display from Real Madrid in what he described as 'the biggest derby in the world'.

"The Champions League is very different from LaLiga. This is El Clasico - the biggest derby in the world, so I believe it will be a tough encounter but I see us (Barcelona) emerging victorious," he added.

Before his retirement, Eto'o felt the Classico atmosphere as a Barcelona player and he has revealed his motivation whenever he faced his former club, where he faced difficult competition for playing time.

"I was motivated in my first El Clasico against Real Madrid because I wanted to prove myself, but after that I played them with the ambition to win," he added.

