'There are probably clauses in most managers' contracts' - Rodgers happy at Leicester amid Arsenal links

The Foxes boss has been rumoured as a potential candidate to succeed Unai Emery at the Emirates Stadium but has dismissed talk of an imminent move

Brendan Rodgers has played down speculation that he could be set to exit to take charge of , stressing that he still has work to do at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes boss has been linked with the vacant managerial position at the Emirates Stadium following Unai Emery's sacking last month, as the Gunners look to reverse their rough season.

Rodgers meanwhile has steered Leicester into the thick of a Premier League title race four campaigns on from their unlikely triumph, with his side second behind leaders .

After snatching another three points late on against on Sunday thanks to a Kelechi Iheanacho winner in injury time - to stay ahead of holders - Rodgers was asked what his future holds, only to pour cold water over talk of a departure.

"Listen, there are probably clauses in most managers' contracts," he told Sky Sports. "It's all hypothetical - you guys in the media need to write things.

"We got a brilliant win. We came back very well. I made a change eight, nine months ago. I feel so happy. We still have a lot of work to do.

"I've been very fortunate to work with some brilliant clubs and great institutions. The ambition was to help the club to arrive in the top six."

Later asked by BBC Sport, he added: "My main focus is very much with Leicester. They have been first class with me. I have loved every minute since I came here.

"We have more work to do and I am excited about that. So my concentration at the moment is very much with Leicester."

Jamie Vardy had earlier struck after the hour-mark against the Toffees to cancel out Richarlison's opener and Rodgers admitted that he was elated with the way his side came back to claim the result - as well as complimenting referee Graham Scott following a clutch of VAR calls.

"[I'm] so proud of the team," he added. "Playing against a team 5-4-1 - then when you concede it's even more difficult. We reiterated at half time about keeping the patience.

"In the second half we had an idea of changing the pattern. Just before we scored we started to break through. Then after the first goal we got good momentum.

"With a better pass we could have had more. I'm happy for him [Iheanacho] and the other guys because they don't play as much. I'm so, so pleased.

"One thing to mention is that officials get criticism, but today was a real plus. The penalty when you see it back, [referee] Graham Scott gave it but VAR didn't and was probably right. Then VAR proved Iheanacho's strike was a goal."