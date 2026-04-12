Chelsea go into tonight’s Sunday clash with Manchester City in the English Premier League with a negative record, and fear equaling a disastrous figure dating back to the 1990s.

Chelsea host City at Stamford Bridge, and the Blues are seeking a win to close the gap on Liverpool, who sit fifth—the last qualifying spot for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

According to Opta statistics, Chelsea have not won any of their last nine Premier League matches against Manchester City (three draws and six defeats), since their 2-1 away victory in May 2021.

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For their part, Manchester City have won four of their last five away matches against Chelsea in the league, with one draw—the same number of wins they achieved in their previous 26 visits to Stamford Bridge (eight draws and 14 defeats).

Chelsea lost their last two Premier League matches, 0-1 against Newcastle and 0-3 against Everton.

According to Opta, the last time the Blues suffered three consecutive defeats was in May 2023, when they lost four matches, while the last time they lost three straight matches without scoring a goal was in March 1998, when they also lost four matches.