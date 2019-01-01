'The situation is complicated'- Tuchel to reassess Rabiot after January

The French midfielder is widely expected to depart Paris Saint-Germain this year as his contract comes to an end

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel says he will reassess Adrien Rabiot's situation with the club once the January transfer window closes.

Rabiot was banished from the first-team indefinitely in December after it became clear he would not sign a new deal with the club.

The midfielder's agent, his mother Veronique Rabiot, said that there was "no going back" as the situation had "completely deteriorated".

Barcelona have been seen as the front-runners to sign the midfielder, be it in January or the summer but, if Rabiot doesn't depart in January, Tuchel says he will take a look at his options when it comes to handling the midfielder's role for the rest of the season.

"It's not possible to reinstate him in January, because a lot of things can happen," Tuchel said on Friday.

"If he doesn't leave, I am open to everything, but that will depend on many things. He trains very well but the situation between Rabiot and the club is complicated and it's necessary to wait."

PSG are fresh off a Coupe de la Ligue loss to Guingamp, the club's first domestic cup defeat in five years.

Stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar may not feature in this weekend's match agaisnt Amiens, as Tuchel said the Frenchman is "not at the top" while the Brazilian is "very tired".

Neymar's future with the club has also come into question in recent weeks, with his father claiming reports of a Barcelona return are "fake news".

Even with the reports swirling around the club, Tuchel insists PSG are focused on Amiens and bouncing back from a frustrating defeat to Guingamp.

Article continues below

"Yesterday, we had training and everyone was a little sad," Tuchel said.

"It's normal, after a defeat. When you lose a match, it's always hard. But yesterday we did the best thing in my opinion: quality training.

"We must continue like this and it is necessary to repeat that at training today. We must show our ability to react and it is a good thing to play only three days after Guingamp, to forget the defeat."