The shocking stats behind Real Madrid's historical Champions League defeat to Ajax

The defending champions were dismantled by the Dutch side, signaling the end of an era with one of the club's worst-ever losses

suffered the club's worst-ever home defeat on Tuesday as they were dumped out of the Champions League by in stunning fashion.

Following a 2-1 first leg victory, Madrid appeared to have one foot in the quarter-finals as they headed back to Santiago Bernabeu for their second leg clash with the Dutch powerhouse.

Los Blancos had not been eliminated in Europe after winning the first leg away from home since a 1994-95 UEFA Cup defeat to Odense Boldklub as they entered Tuesday's clash as heavy favourites.

2 - Ajax are only the second team to eliminate Real Madrid from a European knockout tie having lost the first leg at home, after Odense Boldklub in the 1994-95 UEFA Cup. Shocker. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 5, 2019

However, it was Ajax who ran rampant from the offset, dominating the Spanish side en route to a 4-1 battering that sealed a 5-3 aggregate win for the Eredivisie side.

As a result, Real Madrid are the first reigning Champions League winners to fail to qualify for the quarter-final stage since in 2012-13 as the Blues were eliminated in the first knockout stage that season.

The 4-1 scoreline was also the club's worst-ever margin of defeat in a home knockout game in European competition, with the capital club having now lost four consecutive home matches at the Bernabeu for the first time since 2004, having done so only three times ever.

That run started with a 2-1 loss to on February 17 as Real Madrid looked ahead towards a pair of Clasicos with .

They lost the first 3-0 to fall out of the while Saturday's 1-0 defeat all but ended their hopes.

Having scored four goals on Tuesday, Ajax are just the third away side to score four goals in a Champions League match at the Bernabeu, joining in 2000 and in 2015.

Ajax are unbeaten in each of their previous 48 Champions League matches in which they’ve scored the opening goal, while they now progress to the quarter-finals for the first time in 22 years.

The last time the club won a knockout round tie was 1996-97 as they saw off in the quarter-final round that year.

Next up for Real Madrid is a trip to as Santiago Solari's side plays for little more than pride over the remainder of the campaign.