'The return of the God' - Ibrahimovic recalled to Sweden squad for 2022 World Cup qualifiers

The Milan striker has come out of international retirement ahead of this month's fixtures against Georgia and Kosovo

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to Sweden's squad for their upcoming 2020 World Cup qualifiers.

Sweden boss Janne Andersson told reporters of his decision to bring back Ibrahimovic: "First and foremost, he is a very good football player, the best we have had in Sweden.

"It is of course very funny that he wants to come back.

"In addition to what he can contribute on the pitch, he has incredible experience and can contribute it to other players in the team."

