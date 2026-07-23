The referee of the France v Spain match responds to Deschamps

Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton has hit back at France head coach Didier Deschamps, who criticised him after Les Bleus' 2026 World Cup semi-final against Spain.

Deschamps said: "If I say anything at this moment, I risk being seen as a sore loser because we lost. But the question I put to you all is: does this referee have the level required to officiate a World Cup semi-final?".

Spain beat Les Bleus 2-0 in that last-four clash, and Deschamps aimed his jibe squarely at the man in the middle.

Barton addressed the criticism in an interview with journalist Jorge Ramos, reported by newspaper "AS". The French coach's words hadn't touched him, he insisted, pointing to the long years of hard graft that got him here.

"No, absolutely not," he continued. "Everyone has the right to express their opinion. We are aware of what we went through, what we fought for, how we earned it, and we know why we are here. No comment will shake our convictions about our goal".

Controversy aside, Barton spoke of his immense pride at representing El Salvador on the world stage.

His career, he believes, proves that officials from small countries can reach the very top. He hopes to be a role model for other referees across the region.

One moment stood out above the rest. Pierluigi Collina, the head of FIFA's referees committee, sought Barton out after the match to offer his support and congratulations.