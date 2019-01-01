‘The price comes with pressure’ - Van Dijk offers advice to Maguire on becoming world’s most expensive defender

The new United signing has eclipsed the Dutchman as the most world's most costly defender which will bring added pressure

Virgil van Dijk has warned Harry Maguire that the title of "world’s most expensive defender" comes with added pressure following the international's record-breaking move to .

The Dutch international would know a thing or two about that, having previously claimed the record-highest transfer fee paid for a defender, but Maguire’s £80 million ($97m) move from Leicester to United has ended Van Dijk’s 20-month reign as the globe’s most expensive centre-back.

The deal for the former Hull City man was concluded on Monday and he could make his United debut this weekend in the Premier League’s opening round of fixtures, when he will face alongside his new team-mates.

All eyes will no doubt be on the 26-year-old at Old Trafford on Sunday, and Van Dijk has said there will now be an added pressure on his shoulders.

“Good luck to him,” the defender told reporters.

“I can’t say anything about that because there was always going to be a time when it was going to change. That’s the market. He doesn’t have any influence on that but I wish him well.”

“The price comes with pressure but it doesn’t change too much because you always have pressure at big clubs like Man United. But I wish him well.”

Van Dijk has even offered Maguire some advice on dealing with the added scrutiny he will now face.

“It is not easy to completely shut off all the pressure. Personally, I like to put things in perspective,” Van Dijk said.

“Quite a lot of things are more important than playing football and what we do, we are blessed.

Article continues below

“We can do what we love to do and also to play for Liverpool – they are such a big club. You need to enjoy it but the pressure will always be there.

“Just focus on doing what you love to do and play your best game. Get your qualities out of the pitch, enjoy your game and don’t think about the other things.”

While United begin their season against Chelsea, Liverpool have the slightly more envious task of a Friday-night opening against newly promoted at Anfield.