The Fernandes Show - Brilliant Bruno keeps Manchester United ticking with victory over Newcastle

The talismanic playmaker has proven himself the lynchpin of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's revamp at Old Trafford and was on top form again on Sunday

Bruno Fernandes was at the heart of another dominant Manchester United display this weekend with the Portuguese continuing to weave his magic spell on the Premier League in victory over Newcastle United.

The talismanic playmaker has proven himself very much the indispensible lynchpin of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's revamp at Old Trafford since his arrival at the start of last year and has been at the heart of their best performances this season.

He was in the thick of the action once again as his manager downed former United compatriot Steve Bruce's Magpies, setting up an assist for Dan James' effort just before the hour mark before converting from the penalty spot to assure victory with a quarter-hour to go.

Fernandes sets more markers

It was another game that saw Fernandes further underline his credentials as one of the best players in Europe, with his spot-kick conversion of particular interest.

With 11 successful attempts now, it further increases a tailly that, since his debut for United in February last year, has seen him notch up more than any other top-flight team alone.

His assist for James's effort, which restored the hosts' lead following Marcus Rashford's opener and Allan Saint-Maximin's equaliser, means that he is also the third player to reach double figures for goals and assists in Europe's top five leagues this season, after Harry Kane and Thomas Muller.

Combined, his goal and assist double is the seventh time he has achieved such a feat too; more than any other player across the same competitions.

The bigger picture

Fernandes' sterling performances continue to highlight just how vital he has become to Solskjaer, as the Red Devils boss looks to transform United back into a major force for silverware.

Though their unlikely title challenge looks to be over for good - this weekend's result was only a second Premier League win in six - there are promising signs that things are on the right track at Old Trafford.

United next head back into Europa League territory for the second leg of their round-of-32 clash with Real Sociedad, having notched up a hefty 4-0 advantage to put one foot in the last 16.

