'The fans gave it to me!' - Salah claims last-minute winner as Liverpool reclaim top spot

Every goal counts, the Egyptian affirmed after seeing his side take three points in rather fortuitous fashion as they overcame Spurs 2-1

Mohamed Salah jokingly staked claim to 's last-gasp winner which restored the Reds to the top of the Premier League on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's men were made to sweat in a tough clash against Tottenham at Anfield, with the visitors hoping to reinforce their own chances of making the next term.

Roberto Firmino drew first blood for the hosts, but Spurs hit back through Lucas Moura and could have even snatched all three points had Moussa Sissoko kept his head and buried a golden late opportunity.

Ultimately though it was Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris who was at fault for an injury-time winner, as the Frenchman somehow contrived to spill Salah's shot onto the back of an unsuspecting Toby Alderweireld and into the net.

To all intents and purposes, the Belgian put through his own net - but that will not stop Salah from claiming the vital goal as his own.

"I think the fans gave it to me! A goal is a goal," the striker joked to Sky Sports after the final whistle.

"The important thing was to get three points. I haven't scored for a couple of games but there are some players who have the same number of goals as me but are having the season of their lives.

"I'm supposed to be having a bad season! You do not always have to play good but the important thing is to get the points. The big teams always find a way to get the points and that's what we did today.

Sunday's result restores Liverpool's two-point advantage over at the summit, albeit having played one more game than the defending champions.

But having rode their luck against Spurs Salah recognises that Liverpool are not expecting any walkovers from here until the end of the season.

"Each game now is tough. You just have to keep yourself in the race. Our next game is against and they are fighting for their lives," he added.

"You have to take each game as a challenge. played good and they came very close to getting a point. Now we take it game by game."

Salah went on to pay special tribute to Liverpool's supporters, who were in fine voice again as they dream of a first league title in almost 30 years.

"The Kop today, it was crazy. They just want to win the Premier League and we are doing everything to make that happen," he beamed.

"They help us a lot during the game. Everything changes with the fans - always."

Liverpool will be back in action on Friday as they visit St. Mary's to take on Southampton, before opening their Champions League quarter-final tie on April 9 at home to .