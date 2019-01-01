'The Brazilian magic foot & the best striker in the world' - Matthaus backs Coutinho and Lewandowski as 'dream duo'

The two could be the partnership that brings Bayern deep into the Champions League, says one legendary midfielder

Former star Lothar Matthaus says that he believes that Philippe Coutinho and Robert Lewandowski could be a "dream duo" as he sees the Brazilian as a perfect complement to the "most complete No. 9" in the world.

Coutinho recently joined Bayern on loan from , concluding a prolonged transfer saga just two years after the midfielder joined the Spanish side.

He made his debut in this past weekend's win over , replacing Thomas Muller in the 57th minute.

Lewandowski scored a hat-trick in that match, Bayern's second of the season following a draw with during the 's opening week.

And former midfielder Matthaus says he's already seen enough to realize that the two could form a spectacular partnership that could lead Bayern deep into the .

"Coutinho flashed off his fine technique in the 30 minutes that Niko Kovac gave him at Schalke, and he seems to have arrived in Munich with great pleasure, especially with Robert Lewandowski," Matthaus said in his Sky Sports column.

"This can become an absolute dream duo in Germany and Europe, the Brazilian magic foot and the best striker in the world. Of course, I repeat myself, because I emphasize for years that Robert for me is the best and most complete No. 9 out there."

Lewandowski has been with Bayern since 2014-15, and has scored at least 40 goals in each of the last five seasons.

In addition, he's made at least 47 appearances in each of those five seasons, as he's been a consistent presence in the Bayern XI for five Bundesliga titles.

And that consistency, both in scoring and staying healthy, make the Polish star the best striker in the world according to Matthaus, who said that Lewandowski is vastly underpaid for what he brings.

Article continues below

"The most incredible thing about him is that he has played 96 per cent of the possible competitive games for Bayern since he got there, which makes me realize that he does not really make enough money for these incredible statistics," Matthaus said.

"A player with such a record, even apart from his goals, would have to make even more money in relation to someone who only plays 50 or 60 percent of the possible games."

Next up for Bayern is a match against on Saturday.