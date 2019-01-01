The best Premier League fantasy football midfielders for 2019-20

Goals, assists and clean sheets - the best fantasy football midfielders are the total package, so which should you pick?

Midfielders are arguably the most valuable players in fantasy football, given their role and capacity to score points.

That is reflected in their prices, with some of the most expensive options coming in this category.

With the new Premier League campaign just around the corner, Goal takes a look at the best midfielders to select in your fantasy football team, including a few bargains.

As well as that, don't forget to listen to our brand new fantasy football podcast for more tips and advice throughout the season!

Best fantasy football midfielders

What makes a great fantasy football midfielder? Chiefly, goals and assists are what get points, as well as clean sheets.

It's important to remember that fantasy football is not the same as making a balanced dream team, so there is absolutely no need to pick defensive midfielders who don't score or set up goals.

The top midfielders in fantasy football - based on price - can be seen below.

Rank Player Team Price 1 Mohamed Salah £12.5m 2 Raheem Sterling Man City £12m 3 Sadio Mane Liverpool £11.5m 4 Kevin De Bruyne Man City £9.5m 5 Leroy Sane Man City £9.5m 6 Heung-min Son £9.5m

*Prices from the official Fantasy Premier League game.

Mohamed Salah | Liverpool | £12.5m

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is the most expensive player on the official Premier League fantasy football game and with good reason: he scores goals and sets them up.

Salah's debut season for the Reds saw him amass over 300 points and, last season, despite not quite hitting the same heights, he scored 259 points.

The international was involved in 34 league goals last season (22 goals, 12 assists) and is a pivotal player for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Raheem Sterling | Man City | £12m

Raheem Sterling has matured immensely under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola at , evolving into a key player for the champions.

The former Liverpool winger has added more goals and assists to his game - he was involved in 32 goals (17 goals, 15 assists) last term - which is ideal for fantasy football.

He was close to catching Salah last season and will be expected to carry on his upward trajectory in 2019-20.

Sadio Mane | Liverpool | £11.5m

international Sadio Mane made tremendous improvements in 2018-19, adding more goals and finishing the season as the Premier League's joint-top goalscorer.

At the start of this season's fantasy football game, he is a full million cheaper than his partner in crime, Salah, which would allow you the luxury of goals as well as extra budget for elsewhere.

Kevin De Bruyne | Man City | £9.5m

Kevin De Bruyne's terrible luck with injuries saw him endure a nightmare year as he was confined to the sidelines for most of the season, but he is raring to go in 2019-20.

His value has dropped a little, but the international's vision and technical ability means that he is a top pick.

De Bruyne provided 18 assists for Man City in 2017-18 and 21 the season before that, but he is also adept from dead-ball situations.

Heung-min Son | Tottenham | £9.5m

Heung-min Son is a fan favourite at Tottenham and he's also a popular pick in fantasy football, thanks to his exciting attacking play.

The international has been involved in 20-plus goals - getting double figures in the goal charts, too - in each of the past three campaigns.

He is a creative outlet for Spurs and has great composure in front of goal.

Christian Eriksen | Tottenham | £9m

There had been speculation that Christian Eriksen would be on his way out of Tottenham this summer, but the playmaker looks set to stay, which is good news for fantasy football fans.

Eriksen thrives as Spurs' chief orchestrator in midfield, starting and finishing moves, teeing up his team-mates and taking control of set-pieces.

Considering his consistency - both in real life and in fantasy football (where he's got over 160 points in each of the last five seasons) - his fee represents excellent value.

Gylfi Sigurdsson | | £8m

Gylfi Sigurdsson is to what Eriksen is to Spurs: a playmaker and a dead-ball specialist.

He is slightly cheaper than his Danish counterpart, but offers the same sort of threat from free-kicks and picks up plenty of assists.

Last term, Sigurdsson returned from injury with a vengeance and added more goals to his game. Along with Richarlison (who is also £8m), the international will hope to continue his resurgence for the Toffees.

Bernardo Silva | Man City | £8m

international Bernardo Silva appears to have settled into his role at Manchester City after figuring more prominently in his second season with the club.

With doubts lingering over the future of Leroy Sane (£9.5m), Silva seems like a better option if you want to go for a City midfielder in fantasy football.

Best fantasy football bargain midfielders

Bargains can be found - or at least, players who represent good value for money - in midfielders who play for mid-table teams or those just promoted.

Here's a few suggestions that could end up bargains this season.

Mesut Ozil | | £7.5m

It's incredible to think that Mesut Ozil can be picked up for just £7.5 million in this season's fantasy football, but the Arsenal playmaker has suffered a severe loss of form.

Still, his ability is undoubted and, if Unai Emery can get him into the groove again, he could prove a massive bargain.

Wilfried Zaha | | £7m

Heavily linked with Arsenal over the summer, Wilfried Zaha is a consistent fantasy football points-getter, something that isn't necessarily reflected in his price.

His scores in the past three seasons were: 143, 136 and 149, which is comparable, on average, to Paul Pogba's scores in the same period.

If a move to the Gunners does materialise, it is likely to improve the likelihood of him getting on the scoresheet, so it could even be considered a long-term investment for the season.

David Brooks | Bournemouth | £6.5m

Ryan Fraser impressed for Bournemouth last season and is worth serious consideration, but his team-mate David Brooks is arguably better value when it comes to seeking a bargain.

A full million cheaper, Brooks showed glimpses of his potential last season, scoring seven goals and providing six assists.

He should take confidence from his showing across the 2018-19 campaign and step things up in 2019-20.

John McGinn | | £5.5m

A lot of fantasy football players will be attracted by the idea of putting £6m-rated Jack Grealish into their team, given his profile, but there are potentially better options in the Aston Villa team.

John McGinn, who was linked with , is cheaper and enjoyed a better season last term than Grealish from a statistical stand-point.

The international scored seven and assisted nine goals, as opposed to Grealish's return of six goals and seven assists.

Best fantasy football midfielders: Honorary mentions

Each fantasy football squad can only have five midfielders, but there is a wealth of options available outside those we have already highlighted above.

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez (£8.5m) and veteran David Silva (£7.5m) are priced reasonably, but may not play as often as Sterling and Co.

Article continues below

Paul Pogba is priced at £8.5m, but his future at Manchester United is in doubt, meaning he represents a big gamble, while another Red Devils star, Alexis Sanchez, has seen his price tumble significantly to £7m.

Daniel James has been touted for a bright future at Old Trafford and he can be picked up for just £6m.

's new signing Christian Pulisic, nicknamed 'Wonderboy' by the American media, is just £7.5m, while the more experienced duo Pedro and Willian are both £7m.