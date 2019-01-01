‘The best managers are the ones with zero defeats’ – Mourinho takes sly dig at Arsenal’s Arteta appointment

The Portuguese believes that head coaches with more experience are now being snubbed in favour of those new to the job

manager Jose Mourinho has taken a sly dig at ’s decision to hire Mikel Arteta as their new head coach, saying clubs now think the best candidates are the ones with ‘zero defeats’ rather than 'more victories.'

Mourinho had been linked with the Gunners as pressure mounted on then-boss Unai Emery, but Spurs made the surprise decision to sack Mauricio Pochettino after a poor start to the season and hire the former and man instead.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have elected to place their faith in former midfielder Arteta, who has never been a head coach before, over Carlo Ancelotti, who seems set to take over at – a decision Mourinho finds difficult to understand.

“The only point I can find, and it is for us to laugh a little bit, is that years ago the best managers were the guys with more victories and now the best is the guy with the fewest defeats,” he said.

“So, Ancelotti has three Champions Leagues, won the league in , and and won cups here and there – but Ancelotti has lost, I don’t know, 200 matches?

“I have lost 150-180 – Carlo is a little bit older than me. I think now it is not about how much you won, it is about the matches we didn’t lose. So, probably the best managers now are the managers with zero defeats.

“The only reason I can understand is that they look through the CVs and see guys with more defeats and guys with less defeats, so guys with less defeats are given the job. I cannot find another reason.”

Mourinho has plenty of trophies to his name and feels confident he can take Spurs one step further than his predecessor Pochettino did and win silverware for the north London club.

“If you don’t win, it is better being close to winning than to be far away,” he said. “Tottenham were close to winning the league when Leicester won, were close to winning the last season and close to winning the League Cup when I played against Tottenham.

“Of course, we are going to try [to take the next step]. It’s not my profile, or my DNA to be comfortable with ‘almost’. I never liked very much the almost.”