'Thanks for everything Leo' - Messi tribute from Koeman signals end of Barcelona era for Argentine

Lionel Messi's Barcelona exit looks to be officially confirmed after Ronald Koeman took to social media to pay tribute to the Argentine, mere minutes after the club confirmed that the player would speak to the media later this weekend.

The forward had been widely expected to renew with the Blaugrana after lapsing into free agency earlier this summer, but the Catalan outfit's financial situation ultimately saw them confirm a parting of the ways on Thursday.

Amid intense speculation over where the attacker will play this coming season, with Paris Saint-Germain presumed to be the frontrunner, Koeman - who took charge in La Liga ahead of last season - has offered his best wishes for the future to the 34-year-old, admitting it is "hard" to think he will not play for his old club again.

"[It's] still hard to understand that you will not play for Barcelona anymore," Koeman wrote on Twitter, shortly after news broke that Messi would hold a Camp Nou press conference on Sunday.

"Thanks for everything you have done for our club Leo. I really enjoyed the full season we worked together.

"I am impressed with your work ethic and desire to win. It makes you the best player in the world. For now, I wish you and your family the best!"

The news that Messi would face the media later this weekend following Thursday's events looked to have potentially sparked hope of a last-minute reversal of fortune for Barca and the man who has come to define them over the past decade-and-a-half.

But Koeman's comments seem to confirm that the Argentine will not wear their strip next season, with a move to PSG widely tipped as his most likely course of action.

It leaves Barcelona struggling to plug the void left by the 34-year-old on the eve of a campaign that could well come to make or break their future in the modern landscape of La Liga.

