‘Thank you Thailand’ – How Twitter reacted to Super Falcons’ qualification for Women's World Cup Round of 16

Thomas Dennerby’s ladies had to wait for the outcome of the last group game to know their fate of making it to the next round

Results of the last Group F game between Chile and Thailand favoured Nigeria's progress to the Round of 16 and football enthusiasts have taken to social media to shower praise on the Asian country for not conceding more than two goals on Thursday.

Having conceded five goals in their matches against the United States and Sweden, Chile needed to score three goals in order to advance to the next round with a better goal difference than the Super Falcons.

But Thailand held their ground for a goalless first-half and ensured the South Americans did not score more than two goals after the restart.

The 2-0 victory at Rennes confirmed the Super Falcons’ progress as the second African team after Cameroon, that will be playing in the last-16 stage of the Women’s World Cup in France.

Nigeria have set a date with Germany on Saturday but fans across the country appreciated Thailand for their efforts despite conceding 20 goals in the group stage.

