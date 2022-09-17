'Thank you England!' - Musiala given Messi billing as Germany legend Matthaus trolls Three Lions

German legend Lothar Matthaus has hailed 19-year-old Jamal Musiala as "the best English talent of the next generation", comparing him to Lionel Messi.

WHAT HAPPENED? Musiala, who chose to play for the senior German side after representing England at Under-21 level, has been hailed as the next Lionel Messi by Matthaus. The German claimed he is the "best player from the young English generation" as he attempts to troll the Three Lions over the youngster's decision.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to the Daily Mail, Matthaus said: "You gave the best player from the young English generation to Germany — Musiala. I have a son who is eight years old. I have to buy the Bayern Munich shirts with No 42 on the back and the Germany shirt with No 14. My son is crazy about Musiala. So, thank you England for giving him to us! I do not know why you did not fight more to keep this player in the English shirt. We are so happy to have him.

"When he is on the field, this is like Messi three years ago. He has everything. Fast, good dribbling, the last pass, he can score. He gets the ball and always goes forward — like me, against Yugoslavia. He is also learning to work better for the defence. He is becoming the complete player. In the future, he will be one of the very best players in the world."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Musiala has played 15 times already for Germany, and is currently having a stunning season for Bayern Munich. He has scored six goals in nine games whilst also registering three assists as he looks to ensure he is a nailed on starter for Germany in Qatar.

WHAT NEXT FOR MUSIALA? Musiala will be hoping he can impress once again in Germany's upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Hungary and England and all but guarantee him a position in the World Cup squad. He will then hope to carry on his fantastic form at club level as Bayern Munich look to take charge of the Bundesliga once again.