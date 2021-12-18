Thailand vs Singapore: Livestream, TV channel, preview, AFF Suzuki Cup table and results
As the fixture calendar would have it, this final day encounter will determine who will finish top in Group A and the likely possibility of avoiding Vietnam in the semifinals, seeing as the tournament favourites looks likely to top Group B.
Both sides have an impressive 100% win record in their three previous group matches, having successfully navigated the potential banana skin that is Philippines with rather consummate ease and will be mindful to keep that momentum going.
Despite both sides being on nine points each, Thailand have the slight advantage of a better goal difference compared to the hosts but with Alexandre Polking looking to save some of his players from suspension, could open the door for Singapore to leapfrog them in the standings.
Ikhsan Fandi continues to search for his third goal in the campaign following a drought in the last two matches while the competition's all-time top goalscorer in Teerasil Dangda will be looking to add to his already impressive 4-goal haul in this edition.
Match Details
Time
Date
Stadium
20:30
18 December 2021
National Stadium
TV Channel and Live Streaming
Channel/Stadium
Mediacorp (TV and stream)
SQUAD NEWS
Singapore will be without the services of Gabriel Quak following the vital win over Philippines with the Lions City Sailor player needing an operation and will be out of the rest of the tournament. Tatsuma Yoshida do have plenty of options available as replacement but could opt for several changes ahead of the crucial final Group A encounter against Thailand.
As for Fabio Maciel, this will be the last match for them in the tournament and with such a young team at his helm will undoubtedly be looking to afford several players who have not had the chance to feature just yet to get a taste of the competition.
What the coaches said
Alexandre Polking
“We said that our minimum requirement was to reach the semifinals and thankfully we managed to do that. Vietnam might be the pre-tournament favourites but now that we are here, we want to go all the way.
“Games like this one is still important because we have players with cards and some players who have knocks but we want to finish top so we will treat this very seriously.”
Tatsuma Yoshida
“We are only thinking about one match at a time, so we are only thinking about Thailand not the semifinals. Therefore we would not be overly cautious about players who are on yellow cards.
“It is important that we remain focus because while there are only a few more steps to the final, we are still only a challenger at the moment.”
Past meetings
Date
Result
Competition
25 Nov 2018
Thailand 3-0 Singapore
AFF Championship
22 Nov 2016
Thailand 1-0 Singapore
AFF Championship
26 Mar 2015
Thailand 2-0 Singapore
Friendly
23 Nov 2014
Singapore 1-2 Thailand
AFF Championship
22 Dec 2012
Thailand 1-0 Singapore
AFF Championship
Group A standings
Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
F
A
GD
Pts
1
Thailand
3
3
0
0
8
1
+7
9
2
Singapore
3
3
0
0
7
1
+6
9
3
Philippines
3
1
0
2
9
4
+5
3
4
Myanmar
3
1
0
2
2
7
-5
3
5
Timor Leste
4
0
0
4
0
13
-13
0
Group A results
Date
Results
5 Dec 2021
Thailand 2-0 Timor Leste
5 Dec 2021
Singapore 3-0 Myanmar
8 Dec 2021
Myanmar 2-0 Timor Leste
8 Dec 2021
Philippines 1-2 Singapore
11 Dec 2021
Timor Leste 0-7 Philippines
11 Dec 2021
Thailand 4-0 Myanmar
14 Dec 2021
Philippines 1-2 Thailand
14 Dec 2021
Singapore 2-0 Timor Leste