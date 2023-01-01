Thailand vs Cambodia: Livestream, TV channel, preview, AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup table and results

Thailand will take on Cambodia in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

A mouthwatering clash awaits as reigning champions Thailand conclude their Group A campaign at home to Cambodia, and all it takes is a single point to secure a precious spot in the semi-finals of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022.

Cambodia sit third in Group A, breathing down the War Elephant’s neck with just a point separating the two sides. With qualification still on the cards for the Angkor warriors, you can bet your bottom dollar that Keisuke Honda’s men will go at the six-time ASEAN champions at full throttle.

Though both sides have not met each other in recent times, it will be Alexandré Pölking’s side who will step into the fixture as heavy favourites.

Match details

Time Date Stadium 20:30 2 January 2023 Thammasat Stadium

TV Channel and Live Streaming

Channel/Station Stream - meWATCH

Squad News

Thailand boast a clean bill of health, with a majority of their players available for selection. The exception is central midfielder Sanrawat Dechmitr, whose red card against Indonesia means he is suspended for the clash with Cambodia.

Cambodia, on the other hand, are at full strength and are expected to field their strongest XI against the War Elephants.

Predicted lineup

Predicted Thailand starting XI: Kittipong Phuthawchueak; Sasalak Haiprakhon, Pansa Hemviboon, Kritsada Kaman, Suphanan Bureerat; Bordin Phala, Sarach Yooyen, Theerathon Bunmathan, Channarong Promsrikaew; Adisak Kraisorn, Teerasil Dangda.

Predicted Cambodia starting XI: Keo Soksela; Tes Sambath, Soeuy Visal, Choun Chanchav; Seut Baraing, Sos Souhana, Orn Chanpolin, Yeu Muslim; Sa Ty, Reung Bunheing, Nick Taylor.

Last five results

Thailand results Cambodia results Indonesia 1-1 Thailand (29 Dec 2022) Cambodia 5-1 Brunei (29 Dec 2022) Thailand 4-0 Philippines (26 Dec 2022) Indonesia 2-1 Cambodia (23 Dec 2022) Brunei 0-5 Thailand (20 Dec 2022) Cambodia 3-2 Philippines (20 Dec 2022) Thailand 0-1 Chinese Taipei (14 Dec 2022) Malaysia 4-0 Cambodia (9 Dec 2022) Thailand 6-0 Myanmar (11 Dec 2022) Cambodia 0-1 Bangladesh (22 Sep 2022)

Group A standings

Pos Team P W D L F A GD Pts 1 Thailand 3 2 1 0 10 1 +9 7 2 Indonesia 3 2 1 0 10 2 +8 7 3 Cambodia 3 2 0 1 9 5 +4 6 4 Philippines 3 1 0 2 7 8 -1 3 5 Brunei 4 0 0 4 2 22 -20 0

Group A results