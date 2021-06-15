Thailand v Malaysia: Livestream, TV channel, preview, WCQ table and results

Everything you need to know about final Group G fixture for Malaysia in the against Thailand in the 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup qualifier

Seven matches done and only one more remaining for Malaysia in the joint World Cup and Asian Cup qualifier with a lot still to play for in this final Group G match against Thailand with both teams tied on nine points and chasing that direct spot into the group stage of the third round of the Asian Cup qualification campaign.

Neither Tan Cheng Hoe nor Akira Nishino will want to lose this game and go into the play-off match to determine if they reach the next stage of the Asian Cup qualifiers but as well there is some pride to be redeemed after both coaches suffered in the previous two matches of this group stage resumption.

Here's all you need to know about this match-up between the 106th FIFA ranked War Elephants against the 153rd FIFA ranked Harimau Malaya.

Match details

Time Date Stadium 12:45 am Wednesday, 16 June 2021 Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai

TV channel and Live Streaming

Channel/Station RTM2 Astro Arena Astro Go (stream)

Squad news

Suspensions are the big worry for Cheng Hoe heading into this match, with first choice trio of La'Vere Corbin-Ong, Syamer Kutty Abba and Mohamadou Sumareh all suspended for this encounter, with the replacements expected to be Syahmi Safari, Nor Azam Azih and Arif Aiman respectively.

There's no Theerathon Bunmanthan, Teerasil Dangda or Chanatip Songkrasin to worry Malaysia this time around as they are not in the squad but Thailand remains a formidable opponent. Teenage sensation Suphanat Mueanta was taken off late against UAE due to injury but is thought to be available for selection on Wednesday morning.

What the coaches said

Tan Cheng Hoe

"We observed the last two matches that they played against Indonesia and UAE, as we know Thailand are technically and tactically very good. Of course individually they are technically good players. So they play an attacking game but at the same time defend as a team.

"We have to be aware that some of their new players like Ekane, Supachok and Suphanat have stepped up and they look dangerous. We have to be aware especially in the transition as they are quick in dribbling. That is why our defence have to be focused and prevent those quick attacks against us when we lose the ball."

Anurak Srikerd (assistant coach)

"We have seen Malaysia's style of play. saw the player Anticipate who they will use to play with us. One thing that gives information to the players. I've been told that each of their positions is pretty good. especially their naturalised foreigners.

"We will face a strong team. Now we have to deal with working together. The confidence of many of the younger siblings began to feel lost. Three points against Malaysia are valuable. It affects the group stage of the 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers, that's the goal we have to beat Malaysia."

Results thus far

Date Match 5 Sep 2019 Thailand 0-0 Vietnam 5 Sep 2019 Indonesia 2-3 Malaysia 10 Sep 2019 Malaysia 1-2 UAE 10 Oct 2019 Vietnam 1-0 Malaysia 15 Oct 2019 Thailand 2-1 UAE 14 Nov 2019 Malaysia 2-1 Thailand 19 Nov 2019 Vietnam 0-0 Thailand 19 Nov 2019 Malaysia 2-0 Indonesia 3 Jun 2021 Thailand 2-2 Indonesia 3 Jun 2021 UAE 4-0 Malaysia 7 Jun 2021 UAE 3-1 Thailand

Current standings

Position Team P W D L F A GD Pts 1 Vietnam 7 5 2 0 11 2 9 17 2 UAE 7 5 0 2 20 5 15 15 3 Thailand 7 2 3 2 9 8 1 9 4 Malaysia 7 3 0 4 9 12 -3 9 5 Indonesia 9 0 1 7 5 27 -22 1

Both teams are out of the running to reach the next stage of the World Cup qualifiers as both turn their attention towards reaching the Asian Cup in China in 2023. A third place finish would guarantee a direct spot in the group stage of the third round of the Asian Cup qualification.

A fourth place finish could also secure a place in the same group stage provided the team that do so is among the best four fourth place finishers across the eight different groups. With just three points, as it stands Malaysia are actually the holding top spot among the eight teams currently in fourth spot in their respective groups.

Even though the table now shows Malaysia in fourth spot even though points are tied with Thailand, should both play out a draw in this final match, then Malaysia will overtake Thailand and go into third place by virtue of having a better head-to-head record because of the 2-1 win achieved in 2019.

The competition format dictates that head-to-head is the first tiebreaker if two or more teams are equal on points with the goal difference being the subsuquent tiebreaker.

Article continues below

Scorers so far

Player Country Total goals Mohamadou Sumareh Malaysia 3 Supachok Sarachat Thailand 2 Syafiq Ahmad Malaysia 2 Safawi Rasid Malaysia 2 Guilherme de Paula Malaysia 1 Theerathon Bunmathan Thailand 1 Teerasil Dangda Thailand 1 Brendan Gan Malaysia 1 Ekanit Panya Thailand 1 Chanatip Songkrasin Thailand 1 Narubadin Weerawatnodom Thailand 1 Adisak Kraisorn Thailand 1 Suphanat Muenta Thailand 1

Past meetings

Date Result Competition 14 Dec 2019 Malaysia 2-1 Thailand 2022 World Cup / 2023 Asian Cup qualifier 5 Dec 2018 Thailand 2-2 Malaysia 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup semifinal (2nd leg) 1 Dec 2018 Malaysia 0-0 Thailand 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup semifinal (1st leg) 20 Dec 2014 Malaysia 3-2 Thailand 2014 AFF Suzuki Cup final (2nd leg) 17 Dec 2014 Thailand 2-0 Malaysia 2014 AFF Suzuki Cup final (1st leg) 26 Nov 2014 Malaysia 2-3 Thailand 2014 AFF Suzuki Cup group stage 13 Dec 2012 Thailand 2-0 Malaysia 2012 AFF Suzuki Cup semifinal (2nd leg) 9 Dec 2012 Malaysia 1-1 Thailand 2012 AFF Suzuki Cup semifinal (1st leg) 7 Nov 2012 Thailand 2-0 Malaysia Friendly 4 Dec 2010 Malaysia 0-0 Thailand 2010 AFF Suzuki Cup group stage

Unlike what it was against Vietnam, Cheng Hoe does hold a respectable record against Thailand since he took over as head coach with him leading the team to three matches without defeat against the old enemy, the latest a magnificent come from behind win at Bukit Jalil Stadium.

On that day two years ago, Chanatip opened the scoring early in the first half before Brendan Gan stole in to grab an important equaliser before half time and then set up Sumareh for a sumptuous finish in the second half which gave Malaysia all three points.