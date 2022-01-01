Thailand hold off Indonesia to lift record sixth AFF Suzuki Cup

Thailand have won a record-extending sixth AFF Suzuki Cup title as a pair of goals early in the second half helped them to a 2-2 draw with Indonesia in the second leg of the final, rounding out a 6-2 aggregate victory.

Trailing 4-0 from the first leg, Ricky Kambuaya gave the Garuda hope with a seventh-minute goal but strikes from Adisak Kraisorn in the 54th minute and Sarach Yooyen two minutes later made the unlikely all but impossible.

A well taken late goal by Egy Maulana completed the scoring but it was heartache once again for an Indonesian side that have now lost a record sixth final.

For Thailand it’s a return to the summit four years after they last lifted the AFF Suzuki Cup trophy, with coach Alexandre Polking hailing the achievement as a ‘special’ one and a base to keep pushing Thai football forward.

“After such a difficult year football is still a great opportunity to make people happy and I hope this is a New Year gift for all people in Thailand after difficult times," he stated.

“I’m so happy that we won but also that we won in a special way and I just have to give thanks to everyone from the staff, the officials and especially to the players

“This is a prestigious tournament and we’re so happy that we won it but we don’t want to stop here and then not have a chance in the World Cup qualifiers or Asian Cup qualifiers.

“We showed some brilliant moments of football, defended well when we had to and created the most chances in the tournament so we have to take that belief to the next level now.”