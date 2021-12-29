Terry returns to Chelsea in Academy coaching consultancy role

John Terry has returned to Chelsea to take up an academy coaching consultancy role, the club have confirmed.

Terry began his professional career at Chelsea way back in 1998 and went on to establish himself among the greatest players to ever grace the Stamford Bridge turf.

He left at the end of his final contract in 2017 and retired a year later after a brief spell at Aston Villa, but has now retraced his steps as he continues to earn his stripes as a coach.

What's been said?

Terry, who had been out of work since leaving his assistant coach post at Villa in the summer, will begin his part-time consultancy role at Chelsea next month.

The 41-year-old has been spending a lot of time around the club's Cobham training centre in recent months and will now contribute to the growth of their youth development programme.

Terry reacted by posting a trio of blue heart emojis on Twitter, while Chelsea's head of youth development Neil Bath has told the club's official website of his appointment: "We are delighted to be welcoming John back to Cobham in a role that will involve coaching and mentoring the next generation of young players in our Academy.

"It goes without saying that John’s experience in the game, both as a world-class player and more recently as an assistant coach in the Premier League, will be invaluable for everyone in the building.

"He will be a great mentor for our players and a fantastic asset to our coaching staff. We can’t wait for him to get started."

Chelsea have a lot of legends now working back at the club.



John Terry, Petr Cech, Ashley Cole, Claude Makelele, Carlo Cudicini and Paulo Ferreira are just some of the ex-players currently working behind the scenes. — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) December 29, 2021

Terry's Chelsea legacy

Terry made 713 appearances for Chelsea during his 19-year stay at Stamford Bridge, which puts him third in the club's all-time list behind Ron Harris and Peter Bonetti.

The former defender also managed to score 67 goals and provide 29 assists while becoming the most successful captain in the Blues' entire history.

Terry won 17 trophies in total with Chelsea, including five Premier League titles, one Champions League and five FA Cups.

