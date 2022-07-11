Ten Hag rules out Ronaldo transfer at Man Utd & reveals captaincy decision

The new man in charge at Old Trafford has stated that he expects to have a Portuguese superstar at his disposal during the 2022-23 campaign

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has sought to bring an end to the speculation regarding Cristiano Ronaldo’s future by stating that the Portuguese is not for sale. Questions continue to be asked of how long an all-time great will be sticking around at Old Trafford, but a Dutch coach expects to be in a position to select him throughout the 2022-23 campaign.

There have been suggestions that a five-time Ballon d’Or winner is ready to make a push for the exits, with the 37-year-old reportedly eager to link up with a club that can match his ambition to challenge for major honours while also turning out on a Champions League stage.

Will Man Utd sell Cristiano Ronaldo?

Ten Hag has said when asked if Ronaldo has requested a transfer: “He hasn't told me this. I have read, but as I say, Cristiano is not for sale, he's in our plans and we want to get success together.

“We are planning with Ronaldo for this season - that's it. I'm looking forward to working with him.

“I spoke with him before this issue came up. I had a conversation him and had a real good talk.”

Which teams have been linked with Ronaldo?

The iconic forward has not formed part of United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, with family issues preventing him from linking up with Ten Hag’s travelling party.

He continues to generate headlines from afar, with there plenty of discussion to be found regarding supposed interest from Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho is also said to be keen on being reunited with a fellow countryman at Roma, while a switch to Paris Saint-Germain that would see Ronaldo line up alongside Lionel Messi has been speculated on as Neymar sees a big-money transfer mooted.

Who will be Man Utd captain in 2022-23?

If Ronaldo does stick around at Old Trafford, then he will be required to provide on-field leadership once again.

There was talk last season of him inheriting the captain’s armband from Harry Maguire as an England international defender struggled for form.

Ten Hag has, however, stated that he will not be making any changes on the skipper front in Manchester.

He said of a long-running debate: “Harry Maguire is the captain. He's an established captain, he's achieved a lot of success, so I don't doubt this issue.”

