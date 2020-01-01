Tau’s Anderlecht hammered by Diatta-inspired Club Brugge

The Senegal forward was among the goalscorers as the Blue-Blacks claimed a massive win over their fierce rivals

Krepin Diatta found the back of the net as claimed a comfortable 3-0 win over in Sunday’s highly-anticipated Belgian Jupiler League match, with Percy Tau playing from start to finish against his former club.

The Purple and Whites had an unbeaten start to the season prior to this game, winning three games and drawing four, including their last game against Eupen which ended 1-1.

Tau has been ever-present for Vincent Kompany’s side since he joined on loan from and Hove Albion, scoring two goals which came in a 3-1 win over St. Truiden and a 2-2 draw at Oostende.

More teams

Brugge meanwhile started the season poorly, losing two of their first three games. They have been in cruise control after that setback with straight victories against Waasland-Beveren, Zulte Waregem and city rivals Cercle Brugge.

#CLUAND 1⃣ - 0⃣



⏱️ 24' | Vanaken ziet de vrijgelopen Diatta perfect vertrekken en die bedankt met de 1-0! #BluvnGoan #JPL pic.twitter.com/RetsZShjxt — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) October 4, 2020

Diatta was the man to put them in front at the Jan Breydel Stadium thanks to his 23rd-minute strike, the assist coming from Hans Vanaken. The international took his tally for the season to four having scored a brace against Eupen and the other against Cercle.

Philippe Clement’s men carried that lead going into the break and made it 2-0 just two minutes after the restart with Vanaken scoring from the penalty spot.

Anderlecht were then reduced to 10 men after Franco-Congolese midfielder Albert-Mboyo Sambi Lokonga was given a second yellow card for his lunge on Charles de Ketelaere in the 72nd minute.

Article continues below

Club Brugge still had time for one more goal and got it in the fourth minute of added time courtesy of Dutch midfielder Ruud Vormer.

#CLUAND 2⃣ - 0⃣



⏱️ 74' | Eerste wissel bij Club: Dennis komt in de plaats van Badji. #JPL pic.twitter.com/yvxR6WbF8A — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) October 4, 2020

#CLUAND 2⃣ - 0⃣



⏱️ 86' | En ook Diatta gaat naar de kant, Okereke komt in zijn plaats. #JPL pic.twitter.com/zwZa0nW5VX — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) October 4, 2020

Nigerian duo Emmanuel Dennis and David Okereke started on the bench for Brugge and come on in the 75th and 86th minute respectively for Senegalese teenager Youssouph Badji and Vanaken.

Club Brugge move within a point of Jupiler League leaders Charleroi who play Standard Liege later on Sunday while Anderlecht have dropped to seventh, and are six points away from the top.