Some fans felt returning to Africa would be a step back in his career after having played at the highest level in Europe

Former Chippa United and TS Galaxy coach Dan Maselela insists Percy Tau's move to Caf Champions League champions Al Ahly should not be regarded as a failure.

The striker completed his move to the Egyptian giants on Thursday, August 26. The Bafana Bafana star joined the Red Devils on a four-year deal and became the second South African to play for Al Ahly after Phakamani Mahlambi.

He still had a year left on his contract with the Premier League club but after struggling to cement a place in the Brighton team, Tau opted to team up with his former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

'Tau was in the wrong place'

"I don’t think it is a failure. You cannot fail if you don’t play," Maselela said as quoted by Sowetan.

"He played only a few games. It is a question of game time and him being in a space that is correct for him. He was just in the wrong space [at Brighton].

"For him to go to Al Ahly, it could be a good thing because Pitso understands him and he knows him. But whether it is the right club for him is another question.

"The fact that Pitso is around and understands him will probably make the rest of the players understand how he will play."

Tau joins Miquissone

Al Ahly also announced the signing of Mozambique attacking midfielder Luis Miquissone from Simba SC and 21-year-old left-back Karim Fouad from Nogoom FC on Thursday.

Miquissone was influential for Wekundu wa Msimbazi last season, playing a vital role in helping the team reach the quarter-final of the Caf Champions League as well as successfully retaining the Tanzania Mainland League crown as well as the FA Cup.

When Tau was getting closer to joining Al Ahly, the imminent move divided opinion in South Africa.

For a player who had participated in the Uefa Champions League, some felt returning to Africa would be a step back in his career after having played at the highest level in Europe.

Now having moved to Al Ahly, Tau is almost certain to be available for Bafana’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers next month after concerns that Brighton would not release him to travel to a red-listed country.