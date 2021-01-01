Tau makes Brighton and Hove Albion debut against Newport County

The South Africa international has made his first Seagull appearance as a second-half substitute against the Exiles

Percy Tau has made his debut for and Hove Albion following his appearance against Newport County in Sunday’s game.

The international was brought in as a 71st minute replacement for Alireza Jahanbakhsh with scores still tied at 0-0.

On the back of an impressive spell at where he won two Premier Soccer League titles, he joined the Premier League outfit in 2018 on a four-year contract for an undisclosed transfer fee.

Nevertheless, he was loaned out shortly after failing a UK work permit, as well as former manager Chris Hughton wanting him to gain European football experience.

After completing a two-and-half seasons loan spells at Union Saint-Gilloise, and , he was recalled to the Falmer Stadium, where he is expected to help Graham Potter’s men in their relegation battle.

Following his arrival, manager Potter is positive about the quality the 26-year-old would offer his team having scored four goals for the Purple and White in the first-half of the Belgian First Division A season.

"He's available. He's been training and playing in , so he's okay in terms of match speed and training time. It's just a case of him adapting to us," the tactician told club website.

“It's exciting for him and it's exciting for us. Now we need to help him settle in. He needs to get to know his teammates and the team. We want to help him take the next step in his career and that's also the challenge for him.

"But I think he will adapt quickly from what I saw in training. He has a nice personality and has fitted into the group already.

“There's healthy competition in the team which you'd expect in the Premier League, but that's good for us, we need that.

“He's a left-footed attacking player. He plays in different positions, he attacks the goal, he progresses with the ball, he plays in spaces.

“He is able to find passes and dribble with the ball. It's just a case of us finding the best way to use him.”

Tau could also make his English topflight debut when his team travel to the Etihad Stadium for their clash against Pep Guardiola’s on January 13.