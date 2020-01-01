Tau can really explode at Anderlecht - Elsner backs Bafana Bafana forward

The 37-year-old tactician, who is currently coaching South African midfielder Bongani Zungu at French side Amiens, is a big fan of the Lion of Judah

international Percy Tau's former coach, Luka Elsner believes he would excel at Belgian giants RSC .

The 26-year-old forward has been heavily linked with the Purple and White, who are reportedly looking to sign him ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Nicknamed the Lion of Judah, Tau is coming off a successful spell at Anderlecht's Belgian rivals, on loan from English side and Hove Albion.

Elsner, who coached the left-footed attacker at Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in the 2018/19 season, is pleased with how Tau performed at Brugge.

"The step he took was very big," Elsner was quoted as saying in Voetbal Primeur.

"From playing for 3 000 fans to the with matches in the [Santiago] Bernabeu and the Parc des Princes.

"It would have surprised me if he had played for the entire season."

Tau joined Brighton in 2018 following a successful 2017/18 season with having scooped the Footballer of the Year and Golden Boot awards.

However, due to work-permit complications, the Lion of Judah was loaned out to Saint-Gilloise where he flourished and won the Belgian First Division B Player of the Season award.

Elsner believes Tau will explode at Anderlecht, who are the most decorated Belgian club having clinched a record with 34 First Division A titles.

"Percy is 26, but he only came to Europe in 2018. He is still in the learning process and last season's experiences are going to make him better," he added.

"We should not be too strict either, he did not fail at Brugge. Percy also played good matches, such as against Real. He now knows what it is like to play at the top in and that can help him at Anderlecht.

"The qualities to do well there, he has anyway. He can really explode at Anderlecht."

A versatile attacker, who can play across the front three, Tau hit the back of the net three times and provided four assists in 18 Pro League matches for Brugge during the 2019/20 season.

He helped Brugge clinch their 16th First Division A title and he also played six games in the Champions League and two in the .