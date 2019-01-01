Tatsuro Inui calls it a day
Sam Chow
Japanese midfielder Tatsuro Inui has decided to call time on his career at the age of 29.
Inui - was well-known to fans of the local game as he played for some of Singapore's most successful clubs. Inui first signed for Albirex Niigata FC (Singapore) the in 2010, where his performances captured the hearts of many.
Following that, he then transferred to Warriors FC after his two-year spell with the White Swans. His last appearance for a Singapore club was with Geylang International in 2015. He won a total of five trophies in the SPL (Singapore Premier League); including the Singapore Cup, League Cup and Charity Shield.