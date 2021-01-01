Tariq Lamptey: Ghana target urged to snub Arsenal and Bayern Munich

The 20-year-old has been advised about his club future amid interest from some European big guns for his services

Former Brighton & Hove Albion star Bobby Zamora has advised Ghana target Tariq Lamptey to stay put with the club, amid reported offers from a host of big suitors.

Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Arsenal have all been linked to the England U20 right-back who is currently out on the sidelines owing to a hamstring injury sustained in December. Premier League side Everton are the latest to be reportedly in the hunt for his signature.

“At 20 years of age, Tariq Lamptey just has to be playing as much football as he possibly can, and I think Brighton is a great platform for him for the time being,” Zamora said, as reported by Caughtoffside.

“He’s been massively missed this season on that right-hand side, and I know he’s been linked with Arsenal and even Bayern Munich in the last few weeks. But for me, he needs to be playing regularly, and I don’t think that would be the case if he was to join one of those bigger sides right now.

“I look at the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, for instance. At Chelsea he played a few games and scored a few goals and there was so much hype about him, but nothing really happened. But he’s now been given an opportunity with Fulham where he’s playing week-in, week-out and it’s only making him a better player.

“For me I’d say stay at Brighton, you’re loved, you’re thought highly of and the manager clearly wants you to play a key role. Just keep plugging away and your big move will come but there’s no rush, and at 20 years of age you’re lucky to be playing in the Premier League.”

Lamptey joined Brighton from Chelsea last January. After developing through the youth system at Stamford Bridge, the fullback was forced to look elsewhere owing to limited first team opportunities.

Article continues below

He caught the eye of many with a string of fine appearances for Brighton during the second half of last season, and has continued from where he left off this term, winning himself a three-and-a-half-year contract extension last month.

With 11 league outings, one goal and three assists for The Seagulls, Lamptey has also attracted the attention of Ghana football officials who have launched a bid for his services at senior international level.

He was born to Ghanaian parents in Hillingdon and currently plays for England at U21 level.